Two arrests made in connection to Odessa murder

Police have arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting of a teen in Odessa on Saturday night.

Desmond Tuggle, 21, and Destiny Barrera, 19, have both been charged with murder.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 1100 block of North Jackson at 10:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim had been speaking with people in a Dodge Nitro when he was shot by the driver. The Nitro was last seen heading northbound on Jackson.

Police say their investigation identified the suspects in the shooting as Tuggle and Barrera, who were arrested in West Odessa on Sunday morning.

Mugshots were not available as of Sunday afternoon.