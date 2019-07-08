Two arrested for shooting at Police captured near Big Spring

San Angelo Police Department Facebook Page

Suspects Involved in Shooting with San Angelo Police Apprehended Outside Big Spring, Texas:

Just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, Officers with the San Angelo Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit were conducting burglary prevention patrol in an unmarked unit when they observed a suspected intoxicated driver traveling in the 1100 block of North Van Buren Street.

After observing several traffic violations and erratic driving, ACU Officers requested a marked patrol unit to conduct a traffic stop as they maintained visuals of the vehicle from a safe distance.

While waiting for the marked unit, the ACU Officers observed the suspected intoxicated driver pull into the parking lot of the Lillie Street Church of Christ when the vehicle’s occupant began to discharge a firearm from the vehicle before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle, a white Cadillac Escalade, eluded pursuing patrol units and was last seen near Arden Road and HWY 2288. A shotgun that was discarded from the Escalade during the suspect’s flight was located and seized.

The vehicle was later discovered by Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies outside of Big Spring, Texas.

The occupants, identified as 21-year-old Jaden Wiggs and 28-year-old Morning Star Brazeal, were apprehended after a vehicle pursuit.

The pair was in possession of two firearms, Methamphetamine, and numerous stolen ID Cards and credit and debit cards.

The Escalade was found to be stolen during a burglary of a building in San Angelo just prior to the incident with SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit.

Wiggs was charged with Second Degree Felony Possession of Controlled Substance PG1, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, and an outstanding Parole Warrant.

Brazeal was charged with Second Degree Felony Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 and a warrant of arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance PG1.

Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division believe the apprehension has cleared several recent cases and numerous additional charges are expected to be filed pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

