Odessa businesses seeking men who used fraudulent card

The owners of two Odessa companies are hoping you know who two men are purchased items with a fraudulent credit card.

The two went to Dellco Commercial Kitchens and Commercial Food Service on June 3rd, within a couple of hours of each other.

In both places, they took mixers and some cleaning products and other items and purchased them with a fraudulent credit card.

One man was wearing a hat from Priefert Rodeo and Ranch Equipment from Mount Pleasant, Texas.

At one store they hand entered the card number, but the other store got more information they think may help to find them.

The total cost in losses is nearly $6,000 dollars.

If you know who the guys are, you are urged to call the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.