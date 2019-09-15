Two Midland veteran groups come together to support victims of mass shooting

It's been exactly 2 weeks since the Odessa mass shooting and community members are still coming together to support the victims from that day.

The two veteran group in Midland wanted to put together an event to support the victims of the mass shooting in Odessa.

Veterans of Foreign War post 4149 put together the, ‘Midland-Odessa Strong Benefit Concert.’

Commander, John Willoughby with post 4149 said the event in Midland featured music, food, and a raffle with all proceeds going towards the victims of the mass shooting in the Permian Basin.

Organizers asked for $10 dollars to get into the benefit concert . The organizers said they did not charge any first responders who attended the event.

“This never really happens at home and this did it happened at our home. It has affected and bringing back some of those memories. For the healing to take place, a lot of these veterans have already been through some of this healing. These are the steps you take to heal. This is part of healing the community,” said Willoughby.

People in the Permian Basin also had the opportunity to participate in the first annual ‘Beauties and the Beasts BBQ and Chili Cook Off.’

Veterans at VFW 19 in Midland also put together a cookout competition as a way to partner with post 4149.

20 different teams from throughout West Texas came out and cooked their best BBQ chicken, ribs and chili for a chance to be this year's winner.

Gary Kennedy with the post said this event is a good way for the community to raise money and awareness for the shooting victims in Odessa.

“As a veteran myself, and an individual retired police officer it really shows that Midland/Odessa really works together. We need to continue to be able to work together,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said if you were not able to make the concert the veteran post will be accepting donations for the victims until Tuesday.