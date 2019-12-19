Twelve undocumented immigrants wearing camo caught in remote Brewster Co.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents apprehended a group of 12 individuals dressed in camouflage Wednesday, attempting to evade detection while making illegal entry into the United States through a remote area of West Texas.

“This case is another example of illegal border crossers wearing camouflage while making entry in desolate locations in an attempt to evade arrest,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said.

“Our agents use their training, expertise, and support from CBP Air and Marine Operations on a daily basis to stop groups like this, despite the efforts of smuggling organizations to hide or camouflage their illegal activity.”

The agents tracked foot-sign of the group while being assisted from the air by the CBP Alpine Air Unit in a UH-1N helicopter.

After further investigation it was determined the group was comprised of individuals from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico, illegally present in the United States.

They are being processed according to the applicable immigration laws.

