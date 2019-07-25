Trump encourages Republicans to back bipartisan budget bill

President Donald Trump is encouraging Republican lawmakers to back a sweeping bipartisan budget deal his administration struck with Democrats.

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that "House Republicans should support the TWO YEAR BUDGET AGREEMENT which greatly helps our Military and our Vets." He adds in a note of encouragement, "I am totally with you!"

Trump's comments come ahead of a scheduled House vote Thursday afternoon on the two-year deal meant to avert another government shutdown and a fight over the nation's creditworthiness.

The agreement includes a budget to spend $1.37 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year without reductions to the deficit. That number is rankling some conservatives in Congress, including the House Freedom Caucus, which came out against the bill.

