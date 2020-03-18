Trump dubs COVID-19 ‘Chinese virus’ despite hate crime risks

President Donald Trump says it’s not racist to call COVID-19 the “Chinese virus" to emphasize where the pandemic started.

President Donald Trump speaks during press briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma is at left, Vice President Mike Pence is at right. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci/AP)

Yet ever since infections started appearing in the United States, Asian Americans have shared stories of minor aggression to blatant attacks from people blaming them for the virus that has swept the world.

Trump says he’s just being accurate and thinks Asian Americans would agree that the virus started in China.

John Yang, with the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice, says the remark amounts to racial stereotyping.

He says Asians are not genetically prone to transmit the virus and says nicknames like “kung-flu” are not funny.

