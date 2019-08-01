Trump administration considers importing prescription drugs from Canada

The Trump administration is taking new steps to allow pharmaceutical drugs to be imported into the country from Canada.

Reuters reports the U.S. Health Department and the Food and Drug Administration announced today they're working on a ruling that would allow states to begin pilot programs testing import plans.

The Associated Press reports there's been serious public outcry against high prices on medications for years.

Trump promised to loosen regulations back on the campaign trail to open the door for cheaper options.

“I’m a diabetic so my medicine is outrageous even with my insurance,” Anna Leagans said. “So, if they want to bring it in and it’s cheaper, I’m all for it.”

“I would like to keep it here if we can maybe get costs a little bit lower,” Jessica Arguello said. “But at the same time, if it is going to be cheaper for people, especially insulin users or people that have trouble finding stuff like that, I wouldn’t say it’s a bad idea. But I would like to keep it here and maybe work on costs getting lower here.”

“I mean I think I’d be ok as long as the FDA would allow it and they test it to make sure that they’re good medications and not just any kind of medications,” Enrique Barragan said.

Reuters also reports that this policy has a long way to ago as it will first need approval from Canadian and U.S. politicians before Americans start buying those prescriptions.

