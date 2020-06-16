Advertisement

Trudeau says Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21

Vehicles move across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario as shown from Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. The border between U.S. and Canada has been closed to most travel since mid-March. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Vehicles move across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario as shown from Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. The border between U.S. and Canada has been closed to most travel since mid-March. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Texas UIL approves football live streaming for 2020 season

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Texas UIL approved a monumental decision allowing Friday night Texas high school football live streaming this season.

State

Bexar County requires face masks in businesses as coronavirus surges

Updated: 21 minutes ago
With Gov. Greg Abbott’s apparent blessing, Bexar County has imposed a new mask rule for local businesses, saying they must require employees and customers to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. The move appears to open a new way for local officials to require mask use in certain public spaces after Abbott stymied prior efforts by local officials to put the onus on residents.

National

‘Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!’: Conductor befriends toddler who loves trains

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 2 hours ago
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

Crime

Howard County woman accused of illegally voting twice in 2020 primary election

Updated: 3 hours ago
A woman in Howard County has been arrested after authorities say she voted twice in the 2020 primary election.

Latest News

State

Pence to visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ event at megachurch

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a “Celebrate Freedom” event at a Dallas megachurch, officials said Wednesday.

State

Statue of Confederate soldier removed from Houston park

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

State

Texas’ big-city mayors ask Gov. Greg Abbott for power to impose face mask rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mayors of nine of Texas' biggest cities urged Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Tuesday to grant them the "authority to set rules and regulations" mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

SignatureCare offering free COVID-19 rapid testing free for insured patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Hundreds gathered on Tuesday for a COVID-19 test from SignatureCare in Odessa

Crime

Victim and person of interest identified in Pecos County homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Pecos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Wednesday morning