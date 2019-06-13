Truck tractor shot in Loving County, authorities searching for pickup

The Loving County Sheriff's Office is searching for a pickup that was involved in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to a release, a truck tractor was traveling along RM 652 around 5:45 a.m. when a pickup truck drove alongside it and a round was fired into the driver's door.

The pickup is described as a white 2000's model four-door Chevrolet which possibly had large tires and a lift kit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Loving County Crime Tip Hotline at (432) 377-2411 or visit the Loving County website.