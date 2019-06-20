Truck driver fatally electrocuted on the job

New information is being revealed about a man who was killed in an industrial accident in Martin County a few weeks ago.

According to Sheriff Brad Ingram, a 45-year-old man from Utah named Daniel Wood was picking up oil from a tank battery near the community of Knott.

Ingram said that while driving around the site, Wood struck and damaged an electrical box. When Wood stepped out of his truck, he was fatally electrocuted.

First responders had to wait for the electric current to be shut off in the area before providing aid.

“Your natural instinct is to rush in and try to help,” Ingram said. “We had a helicopter fly over and hover as close as they could, and they could see that there was no breathing. So they were pretty sure that the victim was deceased.”

The sheriff’s report says that Midland-based CrownQuest Operating owns the oil lease where the incident happened, but that Wood was an independent contractor who owned his own truck for hauling.

In a statement released to CBS7, CrownQuest Operating said:

“Representatives have met with family members, and we continue to express our sympathy and prayers for the family in their time of grief. Because the incident is still under investigation by authorities, and because the family has hired lawyers, we should not comment further at this time.”

Sheriff Ingram said that his office has concluded its investigation, and found no evidence of criminal activity or foul play.

