Tropical Storm Chantal forms over north Atlantic

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed in the north Atlantic, becoming the third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. It is currently not forecast to impact the United States.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported the storm was located about 485 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada. It is moving east at 22 mph, with maximum-sustained winds of 40 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in association with the storm.

The first named storm of the season, Subtropical Storm Andrea, formed in May and quickly dissipated.

The second named storm, Barry became the first hurricane of the season in July and made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 storm. It quickly weakened to a tropical storm but brought heavy rains and some flooding to the South.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated their expections for the 2019 season in early August, saying conditions were more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity than previously thought.

The service predicts 10 to 17 named storms, four to nine of which could become hurricanes and two to four of which could become major hurricanes.

August through October are the peak months of the season, which runs through November 30.

