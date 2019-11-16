Troopers arrest girl, 14, on DUI charge after high-speed chase

A 14-year-old girl is custody after leading police on a high-speed chase, troopers say.

Troopers say she crashed an SUV at the end of that chase on Friday morning.

It started after troopers tried to pull her over, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, but troopers eventually stopped the car using spike strips.

Officers then arrested two 14-year-old girls who they say tried to run away after the crash.

Troopers say the one driving is suspected of being drunk at the time.

"I thought it was going to be someone who is, you know older, running because of felonies, stole a car, something like that. I did not think it was going to be someone who was 14, at all,” said Aaron Kelsey, a witness.

"It's a scary thing for parents,” said Johanna Batiste with Washington State Patrol. “I'm sure no one wants that phone call at midnight thirty that we've just arrested your kid after a high speed chase, and we believe that they were impaired."

The girl who drove the car is held on suspicion of DUI and a felony charge of eluding police.

The other girl, who is now back home, was listed as a missing person.

