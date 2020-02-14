Trinity School of Midland brings in alumni to help current students

One Midland school brought in some of its former students to help its current high schoolers with college and beyond.

On Thursday Trinity School of Midland held its annual alumni career panel to help upperclassmen thinking about their career paths.

The alumni included an engineer, a lawyer and a Vice President of Finance for a local oilfield company.

One of the students says that it was valuable to hear from the panel.

"It's really important that you like your job and that you think it's fulfilling. So I think that having these sessions is really interesting for me and it lets me have the opportunity to learn more about different jobs," said Andrea Khouri, a senior at Trinity.