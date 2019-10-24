Trial underway for man accused of killing local business owner

A trial is underway for a man accused of killing a local business owner.

Joseph Benjamin Madden III, 26, is on trial for the murder of Joe "Pepe" Valenzuela.

Madden is accused of robbing, beating and fatally stabbing the 68-year-old owner of Pepe's T-Shirts Shop in 2017.

Police say that Valenzuela had given Madden a ride to his shop from a truck stop earlier that day.

According to the Odessa American, a pathologist from Fort Worth testified on Wednesday saying that Valenzuela was severely beaten on his face, skull and brain but died from eleven stab wounds to his back and neck.

The defense called on a psychiatrist that treated Madden at two mental hospitals. The psychiatrist testified that Madden had told her he had decided to stop taking a medication because it had no effect and that he had gained maturity.

Defense lawyer Michael McLeaish is pursuing a defense that Madden should not be held responsible because he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.