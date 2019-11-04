Transit employee saves man from oncoming train

A California transit employee is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a man who fell onto the tracks as a train was approaching the platform.

A man was saved by a BART employee after he fell on the train tracks in Oakland. (Source: Bay Area Rapid Transit/CNN)

The dramatic rescue at a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station was caught on camera.

The unidentified man was reportedly intoxicated and accidentally fell onto the tracks. Transportation Supervisor John O’Connor grabbed him and pulled him back onto the platform just in the nick of time.

“John was on the platform and ensuring everyone stayed away from the yellow safety strip,” a BART spokeswoman told CNN in a statement. “A male who was intoxicated accidentally mis-stepped and fell into the trackway while a train was approaching. John saw this along with other riders and yelled at the man to get back onto the platform. The male didn’t move quick enough so John grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him up by rolling him over his body to safety. They stood up and hugged.”

O'Connor, a former train operator, has worked for BART for 24 years.

A passenger who witnessed the episode posted a video on twitter of the two men hugging afterward.

The incident happened after an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.

