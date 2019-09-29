'Training and Tacos' shows the community a different form of art

Some West Texans had the chance to come together and show the community a different type of art all while eating tacos.

Brad Barnes is the owner and head coach at ‘Midland BJJ Academy’ and said he discovered his passion for the sport 19 years ago.

Brizilian Jiu Jitsu is a form of Japanesee martial arts and according to people who practice the sport this mechanism can be used for a lot more than self defense.

Barnes has served in local law enforcement and has been working to share his love for the art with others who serve on the front line.

“We have a lot of military veterans, a lot of law enforcement and first responders that come here because they can be part of a group of people that is physically really challenging and mentally it is like playing chess. It is a puzzle, there is pattern recognition,” said Barnes.

Showing people that the sport goes beyond self defense is the reason why Barnes said he puts together ‘Training and Tacos’ during the last Sunday of every month.

He said by practicing Jiu Jitsu people can lower their stress levels and think in a different way, all while having some fun.

“We lose our ability to make rational decisions. Everything just comes down to instant. Sometimes our instant is not very good. So we have to train ourselves to get used to having that fighter flight being used to make decisions with it,” said Barnes.

Bill Lawless walked into Midland BJJ a year and a half ago in hopes of losing weight and getting healthy.

He said that losing weight is just one of the many reasons why people find love for the art.

“One thing that is interesting about this sport is, you do not really think about anything else while you are here. If you do have a hard day at work or it has been a tough week. You come in here and you roll with friends. You practice various techniques. You get hot and sweaty and you just feel good afterwards. You realize that after that hour or two that you have been here that you haven't thought once about work or other stresses that might occur in life,” said Lawless.

Lawless said the sport is for anyone, any age but people who need a different way to stay mentally strong can benefit the most.

“It is a good way to relieve stress. Those who suffer from PTSD for example, we have that here. They find a lot of stress relief here. It is just a good way to make friends and become really close with folks,” said Lawless.

The owner of Midland BJJ tells CBS7 News practicing this sport looks a lot more difficult but it can be as easy as playing a game of chess.

Barnes said anyone looking for more information or wanting to try out the sport can visit their website.

www.midlandbjj.com