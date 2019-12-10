Traffic stop leads to arrest of human traffickers, migrants in Terrell County

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office arrested two human traffickers and took migrants into custody following a traffic stop on Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, at 10:30 p.m. Lieutenant Bencomo pulled over a truck that was traveling north on Highway 285 outside of Sanderson.

Lt. Bencomo then found eight people inside of the truck, six of whom were in the U.S. without proper documentation. The two other subjects were arrested on human smuggling charges.

The migrants have now been turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.