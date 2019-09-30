Traffic signal to be installed at East Loop 338 & 52nd Street

The process of installing a traffic signal at East Loop 338 and 52nd Street will begin this month and cause traffic in the area to be detoured.

According to TxDOT, the work is set to begin the week of Monday, October 7.

The work will cause 56th Street to be closed west of California Avenue. Traffic will be detoured to the east for Highway 191.

Once the closure has begun drivers on the loop will not be able to access 56th Street, and drivers on 56th Street will not be able to access the loop.

It is estimated that the project will take six months to complete. A speed limit of 45 mph will be used in the work zone.