Traffic signal to be installed on East Loop 338 and 52nd / 56th Streets

A project to construct a traffic signal on East Loop 338 at the intersection of 52nd Street is scheduled to begin Monday, June 10.

On the east side of Loop 338, the road is also known as 56th Street.

This is not a typical traffic signal installation project. The current configuration of the intersecting roads offers unique challenges.

Before the traffic signal can be installed, a section of 56th Street has to be raised. The existing section of Loop 338 needs to be flattened as well.

Because of the reconstruction of the existing roads, this project will disrupt traffic significantly. Lane closures will be needed on East Loop 338 for most of the duration of the project. At some point, 56th will be closed completely for work to be done and detours will be put in place.

The project will take about 15 months to complete. This means traffic patterns will be disrupted for virtually all of the 2019-2020 school year.

The speed limit in the work zone will be 45 miles per hour. Law enforcement will be asked to patrol the area heavily.

FNH Construction of Farmers Branch won the job with a low bid of $3,012,163.

