Traffic plans released for Odessa High-Permian game

The City of Odessa has released traffic plans for Ratliff Stadium for the game between Odessa High and Permian on Friday.

According to a release, traffic in the stadium parking lot will be controlled starting at 5:30 p.m. Starting at this time traffic flow will only be allowed going into the parking lot until just before the game begins.

Odessa High will be seated on the west side of Ratliff while Permian will be seated on the east side.

Permian fans should enter through the northeast gate, the east gate and the east side of the main gate. Odessa High fans should enter through the northwest gate and the main west gate.

No crossover traffic will be allowed inside of the stadium.

Once the game has ended the traffic flow will only be allowed out of the parking lot until a majority of the fans have left. Parents who are planning to drop off and pick up students from the game should expect delays.