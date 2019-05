Authorities in Winkler County are on the scene of a crash involving two tractor trailers on Tuesday morning.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office, two tractor trailers collided on Highway 302 eight miles west of Kermit.

The sheriff's office says that one person is possibly entrapped.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.