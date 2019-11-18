Ticket sales plan announced for Permian football playoff game

Ector County ISD has announced their plan for ticket sales for Friday's Area round playoff game.

The Permian Panthers will be facing off against Arlington Martin on Friday, November 22 at Ratliff Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

Permian High School season ticket holders can buy tickets to the playoff game starting on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ECISD Administration ticket window.

The general public will be able to buy tickets on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon at the ticket window.

The ticket window is located in the ECISD Administration Building at 802 North Sam Houston.