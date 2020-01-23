FIRST ON CBS7: Three-year-old shot by Midland Police during search, according to father

Midland Police shot a teenager and a three-year-old during a house search last night, according to the children's father.

A Midland City spokeswoman only confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting and that the Texas Rangers are investigating.

It happened in the 2000 block of East Pine Avenue in Midland around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The father told CBS7 that the teen says police threw something through the window and then broke down the door without announcing they were officers. He says they did have a search warrant.

He says the teen had something in his hand when he encountered the police, but the dad couldn't say what it was.

The father says the teen was shot in the arm and is now in juvenile detention. The three-year-old was shot in the back and has internal injuries and is in a hospital in Lubbock.

He also tells CBS7 that police have raided the house before for suspicion of drugs. He says he was at work when the search happened.