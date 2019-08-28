Three teens arrested following armed robberies in West Odessa

The Ector County Sheriff's Office and Odessa Police Department arrested three teens on Tuesday following a series of armed robberies.

According to ECSO, their deputies and Odessa police officers were called out to three armed robberies on Tuesday evening that were believed to be related.

The first robbery happened at Maysa's Tortillas on West University Boulevard.

Employees told deputies that a suspect wearing a mask entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the register.

As the report was being made authorities were told of another robbery at the El West Depot on West University.

No money was taken during the robbery but the suspect's description matched.

The final robbery happened at a Kent Kwik on North County Road West where three teens walked into the store with a handgun demanding money and merchandise.

An hour later an Odessa police officer saw the suspects' vehicle and a chase began. The suspects eventually got out of the vehicle and tried to run away before they were caught.

The sheriff's office says that each of the teens were boys ages 12, 13 and 15.