FIRST ON CBS7: Three suspects charged in death of Odessa teenager in Colorado City

Authorities in Colorado City have made three arrests in connection to the death of an Odessa teenager, KTXS reports.

16-year-old Haley Martinez was found dead in a Colorado City home on Tuesday, May 26, of a possible drug overdose.

Following Martinez's death, the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and Colorado City Police Department began interviewing several persons of interest in the case.

This led to authorities serving a total of three search warrants.

Authorities then arrested Kenneth Ray Green and Amanda Harkins on charges of tampering with evidence; a human corpse.

A third suspect identified as Nick Rodriguez has been charged with assaulting Martinez on May 23.

Mugshots for the three suspects were not immediately available.

KTXS reports that an autopsy for Martinez has been ordered. The results of the autopsy could lead to further charges being filed in the case.

Martinez's funeral was held on Tuesday.