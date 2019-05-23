Three people hospitalized following head-on crash in Winkler County

Several people have been taken to the hospital following a major crash in Winkler County on Thursday morning.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles crashed head-on on Highway 115 four miles south of Wink.

Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Both the north and southbound lanes of the highway are closed at this time. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.