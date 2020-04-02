Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Midland, total now at 19

The City of Midland announced three new coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon bringing their total count to 19.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The seventeenth confirmed case is a female in her 50s that was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently an inpatient at Midland Health. The source of exposure is currently unknown.

The eighteenth confirmed case is a female in her 20s who was tested by Midland Health. The female has not been admitted to the hospital and is quarantining at home. The source of exposure is currently unknown.

The nineteenth confirmed case is a male in his 20s who was tested by Midland Health. The male has not been admitted to the hospital and is quarantining at home. The source of exposure is currently unknown.