Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Midland, total now at 16

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to sixteen.

The fourteenth confirmed case is a female in her 20s that was tested by Midland Health. The female has not been admitted to the hospital and is quarantining at home. The source of exposure is contact to a known case.

The fifteenth confirmed case is a male in his 50s who was tested by Midland Health. The male has not been admitted to the hospital and is quarantining at home. The source of exposure is travel related within the United States.

The sixteenth confirmed case is a male in his 30s who was tested by a private provider. The male has not been admitted to the hospital and is quarantining at home. The source of exposure is travel related within the United States.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.