Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Midland, total count now at 22

Midland announced that three new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday afternoon, bringing the city's total count to 22.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to twenty-two.

The twentieth confirmed case is a female in her 30s that was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently an inpatient at Midland Health. The source of exposure is travel related within the United States.

The twenty-first confirmed case is a female in her 40s who was tested by Midland Health. The female has not been admitted to the hospital and is quarantining at home. The source of exposure is case contact.

The twenty-second confirmed case is a male in his 30s who was tested by Midland Health. The male has not been admitted to the hospital and is quarantining at home. The source of exposure is case contact.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.