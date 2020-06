Crane County Judge Roy Hodges announced Monday that three more residents at Focused Care at Crane have died from the coronavirus.

"We are sad to report that we have lost 3 more residents from COVID-19 of the (Focus Care Center)....Crane County is praying for the employees and residents of the Focus Care Center," stated Judge Hodges in a release.

A total of five residents at the nursing home have now died from the virus.

The first two deaths were reported last week.