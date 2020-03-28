Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Midland

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Midland. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Midland County to 11, including one patient who died from the disease.

"The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County," the city said in a written release.

The city says all three newly confirmed cases are currently quarantined at home, adding they were tested by Midland Health and all three are outpatients.

The ninth confirmed case is a man in his 50s. The city says his source exposure is person to person contact within the household.

The tenth confirmed case is a woman in her 20s, The city reports the source of her exposure is currently unknown.

The eleventh confirmed case is a man in his 20s, The city says his exposure source is also currently unknown.

As for the total West Texas count, these three new confirmed cases bring that number to 15.

