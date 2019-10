Three earthquakes have shaken the ground underneath Scurry County near Snyder within the last 24 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake was reported east of State Highway 208 around 4:47 p.m. on Monday. That earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0.

The next two quakes were reported on Tuesday morning, with the latest one happening at 6:40 a.m. Those earthquakes had magnitudes of 3.8 and 2.5.

You can view the USGS map here.