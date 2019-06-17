Three drive-by shootings rattle Big Spring neighborhoods

Big Spring authorities are investigating after a series of drive-by shootings put a minor in the hospital and damaged houses.

It was Saturday when four people were driving down US-87 when a car started following them and then started shooting

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said the unknown driver fired several shots at the silver Camaro and one female minor was hit.

She suffered minor injuries and was sent to a Lubbock hospital for treatment.

One day later it happened again.

“Well I just heard a real quick bam bam bam bam,” Andrea Mills said. “I thought at first it was the people next door are redecorating their house and thought maybe it’s loud hammer noises.”

But it wasn’t.

Her neighbors on the 1000 block of Bluebonnet Avenue had just been targeted by the second drive-by shooting that same weekend.

This one hit the house and the Ford Mustang parked in the driveway.

No one was hurt but it was enough to rattle the block.

“It makes you almost want to not sit outside and enjoy the weather,” Mills said. “You’re afraid you might sit down here and someone might start popping at you.”

Just five minutes away on the 1800 block of South Owens Street, Big Spring Police believe that same shooter from just hours before struck again.

Police report residents were inside their home when they heard gunshots outside. It wasn’t until the shooter sped away that they found several holes dotting their wall.

It may sound like a chaotic weekend, but Robbie Crenshaw said that’s just Big Spring.

“It’s just drive-by shootings happen pretty frequent in big spring,” she said. “At least every six months or so.”

Crenshaw has no idea why these shooting sprees keep scaring her city time and again.

All she knows is it has to stop.

“People get hurt, killed,” she said. “Children get hurt. The people doing it just need to grow up.”

Police investigating the two house drive-by incidents said the suspect’s car is a newer brown Ford F-150.

The sheriff’s office investigating the shooting from the highway don’t have a suspect description but are investigating several persons of interest.

Anyone with information on these shootings is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS.