Three arrested after fight breaks out at Odessa store

Three people are in custody after a fight broke out at an Odessa business.

Odessa police reports two women and a man went to the Rainbow store to confront another woman who works there.

When they came inside, police said they attacked that woman and a bystander who alerted police said they believed the man had a gun.

The police they arrested the two women who they said started the fight, but the man wasn't caught until later after he ran away.

OPD said when they found him he did not have a weapon on him.