Three Vehicle Crash Kills Two People In Dryden

In the early hours of the morning yesterday a three vehicle accident occurred.

Sources confirm that the crash happened at 5:30 in the morning and involved two semi trucks and an suv. The three vehicle crash happened along highway ninety. The Terrell County Sherriff’s Office says that two eighteen wheelers crashed head on when one of the truck crossed the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

An suv made its way into the crash shortly after. They could not see the semi trucks due to the dark hours of the early morning and crashed into the trucks. The two who were in the suv were badly hurt. Two people were killed in one of the semi trucks.

The crash caused the highway to be closed down for over seven hours. The victim’s names at this time, have not been released.

