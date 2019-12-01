Three Permian Basin area teams still in high school football playoffs

The smoke has cleared on another week of the high school football playoffs, and three of our West Texas teams are still in contention for a state championship.

One of those teams is Midland Greenwood. On Friday, the Rangers posted one of the weekend's most impressive wins, dominating previously undefeated Lubbock Estacado 41-14.

Running back Trey Cross and the Greenwood offense once again imposed their will on the opponent, and the Rangers defense locked up Estacado's playmakers.

The Rangers Regional Final game against Iowa Park will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian’s Wildcat Stadium.

Also still alive are the Wink Wildcats. On Friday, Wink beat Vega 28-21.

The Wink offense has received a lot of credit for the team’s turnaround, but in the playoffs the Wildcat defense has been a big reason for Wink’s wins, allowing just 13 points per game.

They'll look to keep things going against Stratford at 7 p.m. Friday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

Meanwhile, carrying the banner for the area six-man teams is Rankin. In a huge matchup over the weekend, Rankin blew out previously undefeated Borden County 78-32.

The red-hot Red Devils play at 6 p.m. Saturday in Wolfforth against McLean, with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

