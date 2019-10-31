Power mostly restored following early morning outages

9:05 a.m. Update: Only a few dozen Oncor customers are without power in West Texas.

Power is expected to be restored before noon.

8:05 a.m. Update: Hundreds are without power during Thursday morning's sub-freezing temperatures in Midland County and a few other areas around the Permian Basin.

According to the Oncor Stormcenter Outage map, there are about 966 customers without power due to 5 outages in Midland County.

The outages are roughly southeast of the City of Midland near Garden City Highway.

No word on what is causing the outage, restoration is expected to be at 12:00PM Thursday.

There are other power outages scattered throughout the Permian Basin, including in Stanton where there are 33 customers without power. Restoration can be expected for 11:00AM Thursday.

This story will be updated as it develops.