Thousands petition to get extreme haunted house shut down

It's billed as an extreme haunted attraction, survival horror challenge and now there is a renewed effort to close it.

More than 67,000 people signed a petition on change.org to close McKamey Manor in Tennessee.

Residents in the rural area wanted the manor shut down since it opened, saying they have heard the screams of horror.

The manor is advertised as "an extreme haunted attraction," but videos show it's more than a haunt. Many describe it as a torture house.

The owner, Russ McKamey, says he finds the petition humorous and that he isn't doing anything illegal.

He adds that there are more than 27,000 people on a waiting list to get inside the manor, and no one has ever completed it.

McKamey screens each participant personally.

If accepted, there is a long list of rules which include watching a 2-hour long video, signing a 40-page waiver and passing a physical.

