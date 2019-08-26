Thousands of community members without power in Midland

According to the Oncor website, 2,079 customers are without power in Midland.

The power outages are expected to be fixed around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Oncor website.

Monday marks the hottest day of the year so far and the third hottest day of the year on record at Midland International Airport, according to CBS7 meteorologist Joseph Neubauer.

At around 5:30 p.m., 4,363 customers were without power in Midland.

Smaller outages were also reported in Odessa, according to the Oncor outage map.

