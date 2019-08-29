Odessa College's 12th Annual 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge kicked off Thursday

The 12th Annual 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge had its kick off day today at Odessa College.

OC President George Williams helped create the program in partnership with Odessa College employees.

Williams, who has been physically active for over five thousand days, wants others to participate in his vision of being physically fit. His goal is for people who participate in the program to do 30 minute exercises for the entire month of September.

"Let's incentivize people for doing the right things making the right choices and beginning to change their lives from a health perspective and we started it over a decade ago and its been a great program," Williams said.

Every person who participates in the challenge has the chance to enter a raffle to win a Jamaica cruise.

