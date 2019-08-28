Thirty for Thirty Returns to Odessa College

Thirty for thirty makes its return tomorrow at Odessa College.

This year’s lucky winner will receive the grand prize of a trip to Jamaica. To be eligible to receive this, participants can choose from a variety of exercises to be physically fit for the month of September. Participants can step, jog ,or lift for thirty minutes every day for the month of September.

To do this all anyone has to do is go to the Odessa College sports center located in the main gym. If you cannot make it to this specific time, you have until the first of September to register.

