Third road project to begin on 1787

The Texas Department of Transportation has officially announced a third road construction project along FM 1787.

The project, which will start later this month, will affect 8 miles of FM 1787 between FM 1788 and SH 349.

It will last about 16 months and will repair and add a ten-foot shoulder to this segment of road.

Temporary traffic signals and a pilot car will be in use at times in the project.

The road will be open at night, but there may be times when motorists are driving on an unpaved surface.

This is the third of three projects on 1787.

One project is from RM 1492 to FM 1788 is scheduled to be completed in early 2020, and the other is from US 385 to RM 1492 and is scheduled to be completed in November 2020.