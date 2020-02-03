Death toll rises to 3 in Texas oil well blowout

DEANVILLE, Tex (KBTX/Gray News) - A third person has succumbed to their injuries after an oil well blowout in Burleson County.

On Wednesday, an oil well site in Burleson County operated by Chesapeake Energy blew out. One person died that day.

Gordon Pennoyer of Chesapeake Energy confirmed two others died from injuries sustained from the blowout. One individual is still receiving treatment.

The family of Windell Beddingfield came forward identifying him as the contractor that died on Thursday.

As of Friday, the family has filed a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against Chesapeake Operating, L.L.C, and Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The names of those killed or injured haven't been released by law enforcement or Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Energy said the fire has been extinguished, the well is secured and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

