Medical Center Hospital reports its third COVID-19 related death

A third COVID-19 related death has been reported at Medical Center Hospital on Friday, less than a day after the hospital reported its second death from the coronavirus.

According to MCH, the patient was a woman in her 50s who died on Friday morning.

Four patients with COVID-19 are being treated at MCH.

Two of those patients are in the Critical Care Unit, with one of them on a ventilator.

This is the seventh COVID-19 related death in West Texas. Four deaths have been reported in Odessa, two deaths have been reported in Midland and one death has been reported in Howard County.