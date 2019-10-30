Thieves steal 1-ton iconic rock from national forest, officials want it back

A missing boulder has officials in Arizona scratching their heads.

Officials at Prescott National Forest said someone stole the 1-ton Wizard Rock, and they want it back. (Source: Facebook/Prescott National Forest via CNN)

Someone stole "Wizard Rock" from Prescott National Forest two weeks ago, and officials want it back.

"It was something that we all knew and thought was cool," said Jason Williams with Prescott National Forest.

It's called Wizard Rock because of the dramatic veins of white running through the black quartz.

The rock was placed along Highway 89 to keep cars from heading off the road, and there isn't a way it could have just rolled away.

Investigators say it wasn’t an easy thing to steal because the rock weighs one ton.

Because of its unique looks, Wizard Rock could be worth up to $1,000.

Park officials say the boulder is extremely popular with many people stopping to take pictures and admire it.

"It's all yours, but really, it's all ours," Williams said. "It's held in trust for the American public, and so all of it's important whether you think it is or not."

The thief is facing a maximum fine of $5,000 or six months in jail.

Park officials are asking for the public's help to find it or for the person who took it to bring it back.

This isn't the first time a boulder bandit has struck.

During the past few months, someone stole two other boulders ranging from 750 to 2,000 pounds, park officials say.

The thieves would have needed heavy equipment to steal these boulders.

Copyright 2019 KPHO, KTVK via CNN. All rights reserved.