Over 250 nonprofits organizations were in Downtown Midland on Wednesday afternoon for the second annual, “State of the Nonprofits,” event.

The consulting agency spent months in the Midland community surveying and engaging with nonprofits and community leaders to see what challenges nonprofits in Midland are facing.

The State of the Nonprofits is a presentation designed to engage both business professionals and nonprofit organizations around Midland County.

Midland Shared Spaces, held their luncheon to share the results of a research study commissioned by MSS and conducted by Dini Spheris of Houston.

Autumn Vest with MSS said that it is important for the Tall City to recognize their nonprofits because the organizations help elevate the Tall City.

“We offer arts and entertainment. We offer special needs services. There is an incredible wealth of information and connectivity that you can get through the nonprofits. When new people are moving and coming here, the number one recruiting tool is, ‘what are nonprofits really doing to elevate Midland County," said Vest.

MSS said because of all the change Midland is currently seeing it has become a challenge for nonprofits in the community to keep volunteers.

“The incredible philanthropy that we have in Midland County, I mean, my goodness. We have some fantastic individuals, and foundations and corporations that have really invested in the future of our people. The way that Midland will continue to survive is through the generosity of those donors,” said Vest.

The full study will be available by request starting Wednesday evening.

