The number of COVID-19 recoveries

Many of you have asked about the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in West Texas. We've tracked down some answers for you.

As of Monday, the Midland Health Department reports 11 of its 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The Ector County Health Department says it's still working on tallying its recovered patients.

Per the CDC guidelines, a person can be classified as recovered when the following three boxes are checked:

1) Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath).

2) At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.

3) At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

