The first ever 'Kids Farmers Market'

Over the weekend, West Texas kids got to learn the importance of healthy living by being hands on with different foods.

West Texas Food Bank with the help of HEB held their first, ‘Kids Farmers Market.’

Children who attended the event got to fill their bags with different fruits and veggies like apples, oranges, carrots and chilies.

The event was free for the community and organizers said being able to put together an event like the ‘Kids Farmers Market,’ lets kids be hands on with what they eat.

“I think it is important to do this event for people in West Texas. I think it is important for the kids. So they can see where the produce comes from and understand where their food comes from. I think a lot of the times we go to the grocery store and we buy the food and we don’t teach our children where it comes from.”

Oden said teaching kids the importance of nutrition, early, can be crucial to their health.