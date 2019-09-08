The annual Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

It has been well over a decade since the September 11th attacks in New York City and on Saturday people around the Tall City had the opportunity to keep some of America’s history alive.

Members of Midland Police Department were some of the many who participated in the climb.

Dan Corrales a first time stair climber and candidate for Midland City Council District 4 said he was in New York City the time the Towers fell, which is why it is so important for him to honor those who have fallen.

“Vernon Cherry, Leon Smith, Pete Vega, Scott Davidson, all the men that I knew that went into that building and were making that climb. That what was going through my head when I was making that climb,” said Corrales.

According to Christi Lehew, the property manager at Wilco Tower were the event was held,

The Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb started in Midland about 4 years ago to give people in the Tall City a chance to keep the memory of 9/11 alive for people in West Texas.

“Each firefighter climbs with a name of a fallen. When they are done they go further down Wall Street and there is a board where the rest that pin on,” said Lehew.

Each climber will walk 20 flights of stairs a total of five times, which equals the 110 stories first responders took in the Twin Towers.

Climbers can be fully geared up to feel exactly how the responders felt during their rescues.

“I think this says a lot. There is recognition that people in Midland understand. We need to be here for them so they can be here for us,” said Corrales.

Facing death and coming back to life, Corrales said the pain from walking the stairs is nothing compared to those who put their lives on the line when america was under attack.

“When we are in danger. When we need help, that is who is coming to take care of us and I think they need our support. Whether that is resources. Whether that is coming out and climbing 100 flights of stairs. I just think we need to be out and remember why we need them,” said Corrales.